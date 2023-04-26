DONALD EDWARD SPENCE, 60 of Delbarton, W.Va., husband of traci Branham Spence, died April 19 at ARH Hospital. He was a retired Superintendent of Mingo County schools. Funeral service at noon April 23 at Little Dove United Baptist Church, with visitation two hours before service. Burial 1 p.m. April 24 behind his home. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is assisting with arrangements.
