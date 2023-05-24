Thank you for Reading.

Deanna Jean Simpkins
SYSTEM

DEANNA JEAN SIMPKINS passed away on May 8, 2023, at the age of 81 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She is survived by her loving husband Lazarus, her three children: Greg, Stephen, and Lisa, and her six grandchildren: Emma, Ara, Logan, Aidan, Kai, and Reese.

Born in Matewan, W.Va., the only child of L.E. Simpkins and Golda Boggs Simpkins, Deanna graduated from Concord University in 1963 with a BSA in Elementary Education. She taught 5th grade in Matewan until she met and married Lazarus on July 16, 1964, in the Matewan United Methodist Church.

