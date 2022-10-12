DARREL KEITH STANLEY, 47, of Belfry, Ky., son of Emma Pecco of Belfry and Darrel Stanley of Columbia, Tenn., died oct. 3. He was a Superintendent for Whiting-Turner Contracting and the former Safety Manager for Powell Companies. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Oct. 7 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry; burial in Mountain View Memorial Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 6 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
