DANNY HANK ALLEN, 65, of Pinsonfork, Ky., died Sept. 25 in the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Center, Hazard, Ky. He was a truck driver for Flavorich Dairy Company and had also worked as a salesman for Oakwood Mobile Homes. Funeral service at 7 p.m. Sept. 28 during 6 to 9 p.m. visitation at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry, Ky. www.rerogersfh.com.
