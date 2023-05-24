DANIELLE PRESTON TAYLOR, 49 of Pinsonfork, Ky., went home on May 19, 2023. She was born in South Williamson, Ky., on December 24, 1973, to the late Claude Ray Preston and Loyd Daniel Preston. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Glenna Rae Preston and her stepmother, Jewell Preston. Danielle was a graduate of Belfry High School and Pikeville College. She followed in her mother and sister's footsteps and became a dedicated nurse, a profession she did for 27 years. Along the way she made many friends. People can remember her smile and her laughter, both were contagious. She was a Christian and knew that her home would be in Heaven. She said that she only hoped that when people thought of her, that they prayed for her too. She could feel those prayers. Her survivors include her loving husband, Steven Brian Taylor and her daughter, Abigail Dawn Taylor of Pinsonfork, Ky., and her beloved doggy, Duffy. Also surviving are her brothers, Rick (Sandi) Preston of Pinsonfork, Ky., and Anthony "Beaver" (Patty) Preston of Pinsonfork, Ky.; her nieces and nephews, Dawn Preston (Paul) King of Sidney, Ky., Rick (Donna) Preston of Aflex, Ky., Ryan (Leighanna) Preston of Salyersville, Ky., Nicole Preston (Angel) Ramas of Pinsonfork, Ky., Bobby Preston of Pikeville, Ky., and by many great-nieces, nephews, and a host of friends. Danielle's wishes were always to be cremated. Celebration of life at McVeigh Missionary Baptist Church, on Monday, May 22, 2023, at 5 p.m. with Paul David King officiating. We will celebrate her life this day and every day until we meet her again. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry, Ky., is serving the Taylor family. Online condolences at www.rerogersfh.com.
