CHRISTOPHER RAY WHITT, 44 of Hardy, Ky., husband of Jessica Whitt, died Dec. 11 in Pikeville Medical Center. He was employed at Mountain View Memory Gardens. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Dec. 16 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home chapel, Belfry, Ky. Burial in the Whitt Family Cemetery, Hardy. Visitation from 6t o 9 p.m. Dec. 15 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
