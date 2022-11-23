CHRISTOPHER JON HATFIELD, 56 formerly of Williamson, W.Va., husband of Jennifer Edmiston Hatfield, died Nov. 17. He was an educator at Scott County High School. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Nov. 21 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky. Visitation 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 20 Milward - Man O'War, 1509 Trent Blvd., Lexington, Ky. www.milwardfuneral.com and www.rerogersfh.com.
