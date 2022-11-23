Thank you for Reading.

CHRISTOPHER JON HATFIELD, 56 formerly of Williamson, W.Va., husband of Jennifer Edmiston Hatfield, died Nov. 17. He was an educator at Scott County High School. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Nov. 21 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky. Visitation 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 20 Milward - Man O'War, 1509 Trent Blvd., Lexington, Ky. www.milwardfuneral.com and www.rerogersfh.com.

