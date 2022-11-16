Thank you for Reading.

CHARLES WILBURN PAYNTER, 85 of Baisden, W.Va., died Nov. 10 in Pikeville Medical Center. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Nov. 15 at Rosa Old Regular Baptist Church, Baisden, W.Va. Burial in Ritchie Family Cemetery, Baisden. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 14 at the church. Arrangements are directed by Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va.

