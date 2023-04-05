CARL "JERRY" DOTSON of Ypsilanti, Mich., age 85, passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at his home. He was born June 26, 1937, in Phelps, Ky., the son of Robert Bruce and Opal Gay Thornsburg Dotson. Jerry graduated from Phelps High School in 1955 and later took classes in CNC programming and math at Washtenaw Community College. He was an Eagle Scout and member of the Masons. Jerry served in the U.S. Air Force 1956 to 1959. He attended and was a member of First Wesleyan Church of Ypsilanti for over 55 years. In his free time, Jerry enjoyed being with his family. He enjoyed watching the Detroit Red Wings and college basketball, especially the University of Kentucky Wildcats and University of Michigan Wolverines. He loved gardening and fishing. Jerry is survived by his wife Mary Alice Hegedus Dotson, son Robert Bruce Dotson II (Belinda), daughters Karen Lynn Dotson Moreland (Ken) and Kellie Lea Carpenter Rotunno (Michael); sister Shirley Jean Dotson Miller, grandchildren Leaha Skylar Dotson, Mya Dotson Moreland, Robert "Bobby" Bruce Dotson III and Antonio Michael Rotunno; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Lucille Gay Dotson Charles. There was a funeral service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Stark Funeral Professionals, Ypsilanti, Pastor Tim Holcomb-Densmore, officiant. Family friends gathered at the funeral home from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 3, 2023, and from 10 a.m. until time of service on Tuesday. Jerry has been entombed at Washtenong Memorial Park in Ann Arbor, Mich.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.