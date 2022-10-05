Thank you for Reading.

Bruce Justice
September 26, 2022 Bruce Justice, 87-years-old, passed away September 26, 2022, at his home in Belfry, Kentucky, with family by his side.

Born September 24, 1935, to Stella and Willie Justice at Ransom, Kentucky, where he grew up and met his wife, Marie and raised their family of five children.

