September 26, 2022 Bruce Justice, 87-years-old, passed away September 26, 2022, at his home in Belfry, Kentucky, with family by his side.
Born September 24, 1935, to Stella and Willie Justice at Ransom, Kentucky, where he grew up and met his wife, Marie and raised their family of five children.
Bruce was a coal miner by trade and a proud member of the UMWA. He was a member of the Victory in Jesus Church in Sidney, Kentucky. Bruce is preceded in death by both his father and mother; his brothers Ray Justice, Willie Justice Jr., Homer Justice, and Mosco Justice; his sister, Edna Dotson.
He is survived by his wife, Marie Hager Justice of Belfry, Ky.; his sons, Bruce Edward Justice (Lorna) of Lancaster, Ky., Marty Justice of Belfry, Ky.; his daughters, Kathy McCoy (Donald) of Matewan, W.Va., Karen Slater (Bennie) of Berea, Ky., Susan Justice (Michael D. Osborne, deceased) of Paintsville, Ky.; his twin brother, Bob Justice; sister Mae Dotson; his brother and dear friend, Ernie Justice; along with 12 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services at 1 p.m. Thursday, September 29, 2022, at the Victory in Jesus Church, Hwy 119 South, Sidney, Ky., with Pastor Mike Smith officiating. Graveside service and burial in the Alley Cemetery at McCarr, Ky., with family members serving as pallbearers.
Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at the Victory in Jesus Church.
Online condolences may be left for the family by going to www.hatfieldsfc.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler, Ky.