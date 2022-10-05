In memory of my brother and friend, Bruce Raines
BRUCE EDWIN RAINES 60 passed away Saturday September 22, 2022, in Castle Hayne, N.C.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please register for free or log in with an existing account to continue reading. To register click "register" at the bottom of the login screen.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. If you believe you've gotten this message in error, please Log In.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
In memory of my brother and friend, Bruce Raines
BRUCE EDWIN RAINES 60 passed away Saturday September 22, 2022, in Castle Hayne, N.C.
Bruce was born February 3, 1962, in Huntington, West Virginia, the son of Walter Junior Raines and Lois Ellen Hinkle Raines who predeceased him.
He is survived by Denise Raines Bujan, Jeffrey Alan Raines (Peggy Raines), and Walter J Raines III (Tina H Raines).
He loved his nieces and nephews: Melissa E. Ledbetter (Dustin) and their children Salem and Tucker, Joy Tedder and her daughter Susie Schaeffer, GiGi Raines, Jeffrey Raines, Daniel Kenton Raines, and Allison Leigh Raines
Bruce graduated from Kermit High School in 1980 and attended Marshall University. He also attended Embry Riddle in Florida before joining the Army Veteran 11th ACR. Bruce was an Army Calvary Scout he loved running and was on the Army marathon team. He was a Graduate of Forsyth Tech with a degree in Design Engineering and worked at Hastings, Corning, and a couple other manufacturing companies as a Design Engineer. Bruce was an amazing rock climber and loved hiking and camping. He was an avid fisherman who owned two sail boats and when he was healthy was often found on the waters sailing.
There will be a memorial service at Kermit United Methodist Church, Cabell Street, Kermit, WV 25674 at 11 a.m. on Saturday October 22, 2022. Burial service will be following the memorial service at the Raines Cemetery on Marrowbone Creek at 1 p.m. Family and friends of Bruce will gather at the Kermit United Methodist Church Social Hall.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Kermit United Methodist Church.