Donna Sue Wilhite

DONNA SUE TAYLOR WILHITE, 76, of Hurricane, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord, Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Genesis Putnam Center. She was born February 9, 1947. A daughter of the late Donald and Irene (Burgraff) Taylor. Also preceding her in death is one sister, Dreama Taylor. Donna worked as an executive secretary for Coalfield Cap. She was a member of the North Charleston Apostolic Church for the last four years. Previously she was also a member of the Oneness Pentecostal Lighthouse in Red Jacket, WV under Pastor Curtis Stallard for over 40 years, and the Cornerstone Apostolic Church in Phelps, Ky., under Pastor Richard McKinney for ten years. She served the church faithfully in many capacities over the years: nursing home ministry, Sunday School Department and Church Cleaner. She was also a seamstress and helped many people in and out of the church with clothing alterations. She was known for her selfless giving. Those left to cherish her memory are her loving daughter, Kristie Ball and her husband John; two grandchildren whom she loved dearly, Jenna and Kouper Ball; special cousin, Mary Blackburn; four best friends: Faye Cisco, Sue Ellen Dotson, Gladys Mullins and Cindy Jordan; and her dog and faithful companion, Abby. The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the Genesis Putnam Center for their kind and loving care during this difficult time. Celebration of Life memorial services were held Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7 p.m. at the North Charleston Apostolic Church, 2400 6th Avenue, North Charleston, WV 25387 with Pastor Anthony Moss officiating. Family and friends gathered one hour prior to the service Tuesday at the church. Bollinger Funeral Home, 420 Lee Street, W., Charleston, WV 25302 is assisting the family with arrangements.
