BILLY RAY RUNYON, 80, of Delbarton, W.Va., widower of Mildred Victoria Runyon, died Feb. 4. He was a retired coal miner, worked in construction and on a pipeline crew. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Feb. 9 at Chafin Funeral Home Chapel, Delbarton, W.Va. Burial in Lenore Memorial Gardens. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 8 at the funeral home.
