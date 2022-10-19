ARNOLD EUGENE "SAMMY" WHITT, 82, of Merrimac, W.Va., father of Sharon Prince Simpson of Varney, W.Va., died Oct. 11 in Tug Valley Regional Medical Center. He was a former dispatcher, bartender at the Moose Lodge, Nelson Taxi Service and One-hour Dry Cleaners. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Oct. 16 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky. Burial in Merrimac (W.Va.) Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 15 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
