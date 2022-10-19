Thank you for Reading.

ARNOLD EUGENE "SAMMY" WHITT, 82, of Merrimac, W.Va., father of Sharon Prince Simpson of Varney, W.Va., died Oct. 11 in Tug Valley Regional Medical Center. He was a former dispatcher, bartender at the Moose Lodge, Nelson Taxi Service and One-hour Dry Cleaners. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Oct. 16 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky. Burial in Merrimac (W.Va.) Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 15 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.

