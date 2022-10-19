ANGELA FAITH MAYNARD, 68, of McAndrews, Ky., wife of Sammy Joe Maynard, died Oct. 10 in Pikeville Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Oct. 13 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky. Burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 12 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
