ANDRE MACK HICKMAN, 40, of Williamson, formerly of Kistler, W.Va., husband of Sarah Deanne Fraley Hickman, died March 7 at home. He was employed by Alpha Met Resources at Man, W.Va. Celebration of life at noon March 16 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va. Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. March 15 at the funeral home. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
