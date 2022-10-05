87 PHILLIPSMITHPHILLIPSMITH

PHILLIP SMITH, 87, of Ransom, Ky., passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022, at the residence of his son, Mark at Belfry, Ky.
Phillip was born May 6, 1935, in Phelps, Ky., the son of the late Wilburn Smith and Marcella Hackney Smith. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Betty Smith; one son, Billy Harold Smith; brothers Freeland, Richard, Harrison, Floyd, Jessie, Dallas, and Wheeler Smith; sisters Bythie Casey, Molly Blankenship, Minnie Casey, and Mary Charles.
Phillip was a retired coal miner and a member of the UMWA. He was a member of the Victory in Jesus Church, where he loved attending. He loved major league baseball, gardening, working in his yard, but most of all he loved his grandchildren. Survivors include his three children, Douglas (Yvonne) Smith of Cleveland, Ohio, Mark (Angie) Smith of Belfry, Ky., and Connie Lester of Ransom, Ky.; one sister, Delphia (Stirl) Smith of Phelps, Ky.; four grandchildren, Matthew (Brittany) Honaker, Kayla Ross, Selina Bryan, and Mark P. Smith; five great-grandchildren, Jace Honaker, Cayde Honaker, Kaidence Thomas, Skiler Thomas, Keanu Bryan and a host of other loving family and friends.
Funeral service at noon Monday, October 3, 2022, in the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Mike Smith officiating. Burial in the Phillip Smith Family Cemetery, Ransom, Ky., with his family and friends serving as pallbearers. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, October 1, 2022 in the funeral home chapel and again Sunday, October 2, 2022, with special services at 7 p.m. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry, Ky., is serving the Smith family. Online condolences at www.rerogersfh.com.