87 PHILLIPSMITHPHILLIPSMITH

PHILLIP SMITH, 87, of Ransom, Ky., passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022, at the residence of his son, Mark at Belfry, Ky.

Phillip was born May 6, 1935, in Phelps, Ky., the son of the late Wilburn Smith and Marcella Hackney Smith. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Betty Smith; one son, Billy Harold Smith; brothers Freeland, Richard, Harrison, Floyd, Jessie, Dallas, and Wheeler Smith; sisters Bythie Casey, Molly Blankenship, Minnie Casey, and Mary Charles.

