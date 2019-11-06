NITRO, W.Va. — Many West Virginia communities host ceremonies to observe Veterans Day, but Nitro stands out for organizing and hosting two ceremonies — one at sunset on the evening before Veterans Day and one at sunrise on Veterans Day.
Both ceremonies will take place at the Nitro Veterans Memorial at the corner of 21st Street and 1st Avenue (W.Va. 25).
“The city was born out of World War I, as our state was born out of the Civil War,” Dave Casebolt, Nitro Mayor, said in a news release. “I truly believe we need to go all out to appreciate our veterans.”
The Veterans Day ceremonies come as Nitro approaches next month’s anniversary of its founding in 1917 during World War I as a gunpowder manufacturing center. The first ceremony will begin at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10, the eve of Veterans Day. It will include the lowering of flags ceremony at the Veterans Memorial at sunset. A bugler will play “Retreat.”
The keynote speaker will be US Air Force Brigadier General Christopher S. Walker. General Walker is currently the assistant adjutant general and commander of the West Virginia Air National Guard. As the assistant adjutant general, he provides command and control over all Air National Guard forces assigned to the state and is the principal advisor to the adjutant general on all matters related to the Air National Guard.
Born in New York City, Walker began his Air Force career as a 1988 graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy.
The second ceremony will begin at 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11. It will feature the raising of the flags at sunrise to begin Veterans Day followed by lowering the flags to half-staff. A bugler will play “Reveille” when the flags are raised and “Taps” when they are lowered to half-staff.