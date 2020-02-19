WILLIAMSON — The Williamson Health and Wellness Center gave nearly 40 free oral exams to walk-in patients who were age 18 and under as a part of their “Give Kids a Smile Day” on Wednesday, Feb. 12. Youngsters were able to hang out with the Tooth Fairy, get their face painted and participate in a coloring book contest.
Youngsters receive free oral exams from WHWC
