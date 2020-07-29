The Inaugural Young Entrepreneur Day was held this past Saturday at the Williamson Farmers Market, as area youngsters were invited to the market to set up their business. The event was hosted by the Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce and Healthy in the Hills and was a success, according to Chamber President Chris Dotson. Dotson said 10 vendors attended the market coming from both Mingo and Pike counties and as far as Grundy, Virginia. Each participant was paired with a Chamber member as a coach to hand out helpful tips throughout the day. Vendors included artwork, woodwork, T-shirts, a smoothie stand and more.
Young Entrepreneurs Day held at the Williamson Farmers Market
Williamson Daily News
-
-
