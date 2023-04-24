WILLIAMSON –Dr. Dino Beckett, along with Nathanial Siggers combined efforts to address a need for the community and create a solution.
New Heights, a local consortium linked with stakeholders such as, the Area Health Education Center, Mingo County Family Resource Network, Mingo County Health Department, Serenity Pointe, Recovery Community, Williamson Parks and Recreation, and the Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce is searching for future Mountain Moguls defined as, regional entrepreneurs, inventors, and innovators.
Formerly known as Coal Tank, the Mountain Moguls competition awards the best and brightest young business minds where students from grades 5-12 from Mingo, Logan, and Pike (Kentucky) Counties can present their business or product ideas for a chance to win cash prizes.
- First place winner will receive $1,000
- Second place winner, $500
- Third place winner, $300
Training Director for New Heights, Nate Siggers said, “This is an event created by New Heights and sponsored by Williamson Health and Wellness Center that started off with the idea of prevention when it comes to youth and substance abuse. It has turned into one of the biggest events in our area that gives the youth an opportunity to use their creative minds to spark ideas or (share) plans to start their own businesses. All schools in our region can compete and win real money for a start up cost or whatever they want to use it for.”
To register, call 304-236-5902 Deysha Smith (ext. 1640) or Nate Siggers (ext. 1631). To participate, students must be registered by May 1.
The event will take place at Belfry High School Auditorium on May 19 at 6 p.m.
HD Media reporter Heather Wolford covers new in Mingo County.