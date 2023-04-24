Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Opportunity for Young Entrepreneurs in the Coalfields

Young entrepreneurs can win cash prizes through a local contest for students grades 5-12.

WILLIAMSON –Dr. Dino Beckett, along with Nathanial Siggers combined efforts to address a need for the community and create a solution.

New Heights, a local consortium linked with stakeholders such as, the Area Health Education Center, Mingo County Family Resource Network, Mingo County Health Department, Serenity Pointe, Recovery Community, Williamson Parks and Recreation, and the Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce is searching for future Mountain Moguls defined as, regional entrepreneurs, inventors, and innovators.

