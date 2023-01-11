WILLIAMSON — Locally, 15-year-old twins continue to make their business dreams a reality with a pop-up shop planned for Valentine’s Day weekend.
Lele and Maxie Brock, owners of Sprinkles’ Sweets, will be set up inside The Collective in downtown Williamson on Saturday, Feb. 11. The pair have hosted other successful pop-up events in the space, with their shop during Small Business Saturday selling out in just a couple of hours.
The two are students at Mingo Central High School and started their business a little over one year ago.
They formed their business after realizing how often they were already baking for people in their lives.
“We always get people asking us to make them stuff, so we were like ‘Why not make it a little business?’,” Maxie said.
Sprinkles’ Sweets offers special order homemade sweet treats — cakes, cookies, doughnuts, cake pops and more. The sisters are using their business to help keep family traditions alive, with recipes passed down from grandparents.
“We’ve always helped around the house,” Maxie said. “Most of our family is into that stuff. Our great-grandma made wedding cakes and stuff, and then her recipes carried over.”
“Our frosting is her recipe,” Lele said. “We have a cake that we make, and it’s her recipe, too.”
The girls also spend their free time working to develop new recipes and try new techniques.
Sprinkles’ Sweets accepts orders through its Facebook group and through Messenger. The girls plan to offer specials for each holiday through the year.
