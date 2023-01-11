Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Maxie and Lele Brock attend the Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce third annual Young Entrepreneur Day Saturday, July 16.

 Nancy Peyton Brown | Williamson Daily News

WILLIAMSON — Locally, 15-year-old twins continue to make their business dreams a reality with a pop-up shop planned for Valentine’s Day weekend.

Lele and Maxie Brock, owners of Sprinkles’ Sweets, will be set up inside The Collective in downtown Williamson on Saturday, Feb. 11. The pair have hosted other successful pop-up events in the space, with their shop during Small Business Saturday selling out in just a couple of hours.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton Brown primarily covers news in Mingo County.

