WILLIAMSON — The newest business in Williamson aims to make patrons more fit and relaxed.
Downtown Yoga, located at Second Avenue and Pike Street, officially opened for business on Dec. 1.
The studio is owned and operated by certified yoga instructor Heather Wolford of Williamson. The space is located above Next Step Legal next to Bucci’s Barbershop and features retail, a relaxing lounge and a cafe area with coffee, tea and more.
Wolford offers a variety of daily classes including power yoga designed for beginners, rejuvenation/yin yoga, prenatal yoga, parent/child yoga courses and monthly workshops.
Yoga is defined as a group of physical, mental and spiritual practices or disciplines that originated in ancient India.
Wolford said her studio’s motto is “transformation of the mind and body” and that her goal is to not only help her clients with their physical well being, but also their mental well being.
Aside from in-person classes, Wolford also has a virtual option for anyone not able to attend in person.
Monthly memberships to Downtown Yoga, which includes 10% off merchandise and access to monthly workshops, are $100. Workshops are priced at $25 per workshop while the price to drop in a class is $12.
Virtual courses are $6 per class.
Here is a list of daily classes:
MONDAY
9 a.m.: Power Yoga/Beginners
noon: Rejuvention/Yin Yoga
5:30 p.m.: Power Yoga/Beginners
TUESDAY
9 a.m.: Power Yoga/Beginners
noon: Rejuvention/Yin Yoga
5:30 p.m.: Power Yoga/Beginners
WEDNESDAY
9 a.m.: Power Yoga/Beginners
10:30 a.m.: Prenatal Yoga
noon: Rejuvention Yoga
2 p.m.: Yoga Nidra
5:30 p.m.: Power Yoga/Beginners
THURSDAY
9 a.m.: Power Yoga/Beginners
10:30 a.m.: Prenatal Yoga
noon: Rejuvention/Yin Yoga
2 p.m.: Yoga Nidra
5:30 p.m.: Power Yoga/Beginners
FRIDAY
9 a.m.: Power Yoga/Beginners
noon: Rejuvention/Yin Yoga
5:30 p.m.: Power Yoga/Beginners
SATURDAY
9 a.m.: Power Yoga/Beginners
10:30 a.m.: Parent/Child Yoga
noon: Rejuvention/Yin Yoga
Downtown Yoga is open from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/downtownyogawilliamsonwv.