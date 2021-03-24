MORGANTOWN — The West Virginia University Country Roads Program is accepting applications for the fall 2021 cohort.
“We launched our first cohort last fall virtually with great success. Those students will also be coming to campus for the first time in the fall, so we’re excited to be welcoming two cohorts to campus this year,” said Dr. Lesley Cottrell, director of the WVU Center for Excellence in Disabilities.
The WVU Country Roads Program is an on-campus non-degree certificate program designed for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The goal of the program is to enhance student independence by providing academic courses, social engagement and applied work experiences.
Students enrolled in the program will live in a shared residential housing arrangement, participate in social activities across campus and receive career education and training.
The program includes a two-year core track focused on independent-living skills and workforce preparedness, plus the option of an advanced track for an additional two years. During the advanced track, students will apply their new skills in workplace settings and can enroll in select WVU certificate programs.
Completed applications must be submitted no later than April 1, 2021. For more information, visit www.countryroads.cedwvu.org.