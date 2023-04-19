Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

rampsart

Ramps are a springtime Appalachian delicacy that can be homegrown, says West Virginia University Extension Service Agent Brian Sparks.

 WVU Extension Service | Courtesy photo

Though patches of these wild onions, known as ramps, may appear thick and widespread for plucking each spring in Appalachia, West Virginia University experts caution overharvesting is a threat in many locations.

“Ramps, the first green plant to emerge in the spring, were traditionally eaten by Native Americans as a tonic to replenish nutrients after the winter season. In recent years, consumer demand has significantly increased due to local and wild food movements. They’re now considered a seasonal delicacy beyond their growing regions. Some estimates indicate that $15 million in ramps are sold each year in just a few weeks,” said Melissa Marra, associate professor of nutritional sciences at the School of Agriculture and Foods, WVU Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design.

Recommended for you

Featured Local Savings