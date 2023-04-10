HUNTINGTON — After five decades of looking for stolen heirlooms, the family of the late West Virginia University football player William “Bill” Ray Underdonk was able to get a piece of his legacy back.
A New York watch collector, only identified as Gary, bought a 1954 Sugar Bowl watch for $15. He noticed the Underdonk name on the back of the watch and decided to find the previous owner’s family.
Underdonk, a Moundsville, West Virginia, native, died at the age of 86 on March 24, 2021. He played at WVU for Coach Pappy Lewis from 1952 to 1957 during the “Golden Era of Mountaineer football.”
Last week, Underdonk’s daughter Jill Stevenson received a call from Lisa McComas, who arranged Underdonk’s funeral in March 2021 at Beard Mortuary. McComas was contacted by Gary, and Stevenson returned his call.
“You have my dad’s watch, don’t you?” Stevenson asked Gary on the phone.
The Underdonk family lived in New York — outside of the Buffalo area — in the 1960s and had been burglarized there. The watch and other heirlooms were stolen.
Stevenson said she does not think anyone was ever charged in the burglary. While the family didn’t have any answers to the crime, they occasionally looked online to see if they could find the watch.
The watch, manufactured for Hausmann’s by the Elgin Watch Company, was presented by the Mid-Winter Sports Association to every member of the participating teams in the 1954 Sugar Bowl Football Classic.
McComas’ call came only five days after the two-year anniversary of Underdonk’s death. Stevenson said Gary was an angel sent to the family.
“Maybe the watch didn’t get back to him in his lifetime … but I am just so thrilled that this gentleman — a perfect stranger — was kind enough to look at the back, do some research and reach out to our family and return it to my mom in her lifetime,” Stevenson said.
Her mother, 90-year-old Delores Underdonk, has worn the watch ever since it was returned to the family on April 1.
The family expected the watch to arrive April 3, but with the early arrival Stevenson was able to surprise her mother.
In a local restaurant, Stevenson brought the watch and told her mom to close her eyes.
“I put the watch on her, and she started bawling her eyes out,” Stevenson said. “That reaction was probably the best thing out of all of this because they had been together and celebrated their 63rd anniversary, then he passed on three months later.”
Stevenson said the Underdonk family will be eternally grateful for Gary in New York.