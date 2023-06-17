West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins submitted his letter of resignation to university President Gordon Gee and Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker Saturday night.
Huggins’ resignation comes after he was arrested and charged with driving under the influence Friday night in Pittsburgh.
Huggins, 69, released the following statement Saturday evening:
“Mountaineer Nation:
Today, I have submitted a letter to President Gordon Gee and Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker informing them of my resignation and intention to retire as head men’s basketball coach at West Virginia University effective immediately.
My recent actions do not represent the values of the University or the leadership expected in this role. While I have always tried to represent our University with honor, I have let all of you — and myself — down. I am solely responsible for my conduct and sincerely apologize to the University community — particularly to the student-athletes, coaches and staff in our program. I must do better, and I plan to spend the next few months focused on my health and my family so that I can be the person they deserve.
It has been the honor of my professional career to lead the men’s basketball program at my alma mater and I take great pride in our accomplishments. But I am most proud of the tremendous young men who chose to spend their formative years with us, and who have gone on to do great things with their lives.
I was born in Morgantown, graduated from West Virginia University and had the pleasure of coaching here for seventeen seasons as an assistant or head coach. It will always be my home, and I will always be a Mountaineer.
Thank you to everyone who has supported our program over the years. It has meant more to me and my family than you could ever know.
Sincerely,
Bob Huggins”
Following Huggins’ statement, Gee and Baker released a joint statement.
“Coach Huggins informed us of his intent to retire and has submitted his letter of resignation, and we have accepted it in light of recent events. We support his decision so that he can focus on his health and family.
On behalf of West Virginia University, we share our appreciation for his service to our University, our community and our state. During his time as a student-athlete, assistant coach and head coach, Coach Huggins devoted himself to his players, to our student body, to our fans and alumni and to all West Virginians. His contributions will always be a part of our history.
In the days ahead, we will focus on supporting the student-athletes in our men’s basketball program and solidifying leadership for our program.”
Huggins, of Morgantown, was charged with driving under the influence, according to a police blotter report on pittsburghpa.gov. He was released from custody and will have a preliminary hearing at a later date, the report states.
Pittsburgh police noticed a black 2023 GMC Yukon Denali in the middle of the road, blocking traffic, on Merchant Street off Ridge Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. Friday, according to police. The driver’s side door was open and the SUV had a flat and shredded tire.
The officers tried to get the male driver, Huggins, to move off the road to let other vehicles pass and to help with the flat tire, but when they saw him having trouble maneuvering the SUV, they activated their lights to pull him over, the report states.
According to a criminal complaint, Officer Elysa Folino “could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage on [Huggins’] breath, his eyes were glassy and his speech was slurred and mumbling.”
The complaint says Huggins was unable to explain to officers how his tire got shredded. Huggins, who said he was watching a basketball camp with his brother in “Sherrodsville,” could not tell officers where he was or how he got to Pittsburgh.
Huggins told officers he was in “Columbus” multiple times but when asked by officers at least 10 times, Huggins could not correctly recall what city he was in, the officer wrote.
Officers asked Huggins to exit the vehicle to perform standard field sobriety tests, which he failed, the report said.
After Huggins was detained in the police car, officers found a white garbage bag containing empty beer cans in the front passenger side floorboard and another white garbage bag containing empty metal beer bottles in the trunk, the complaint said. Police wrote the vehicle is leased through West Virginia University and was towed from the scene.
Huggins was taken to a nearby police station where he was given a breathalyzer test. He blew a .210, which is nearly three times the Pennsylvania legal limit of .08, according to the complaint.
WVU issued a joint statement from the university and the athletics department Saturday morning.
“West Virginia University is aware of an incident last night involving Head Men’s Basketball Coach Bob Huggins, for which he was charged with Driving Under the Influence [DUI] in the City of Pittsburgh,” the statement reads. “We are gathering more information and will take appropriate action once the review is complete.”
The arrest comes a month after Huggins was suspended three games and given a pay reduction as punishment for a homophobic slur he used during a radio interview with a Cincinnati station.
Huggins was also required to undergo training developed by university’s LGBTQ+ Center after the on-air incident.
According to a Gazette-Mail report, Huggins’ salary was reduced by $1 million from $4.2 million to $3.2 million. Huggins also volunteered to make a donation to Xavier University to support its Center for Faith and Justice and its Center for Diversity and Inclusion.
Huggins was arrested for DUI in June 2004 while serving as the men’s basketball coach at the University of Cincinnati.
According to the Associated Press, Huggins pleaded no contest to driving under the influence in 2004.
He was ordered to attend a three-day intervention program and was suspended without pay by the university.
Huggins resigned from his head coaching position in 2005 following an ultimatum by then-president Nancy L. Zimpher.
The university did not respond to the Gazette-Mail’s request for further comment.
Huggins has compiled a 935-414 (.693) record in 41 seasons as a head coach, which includes stints at Walsh College (1980-83), Akron (1984-1989), Cincinnati (1989-2005), Kansas State (2006-07) and West Virginia (2007-present).
Huggins was enshrined in the Naismith Hall of Fame in 2022.