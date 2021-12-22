CHARLESTON — A pair of West Virginia University professors and Pocahontas County’s Green Bank Telescope played key roles in a 16-year research project that tested and confirmed Albert Einstein’s theory of general relativity with unprecedented precision.
WVU professors Maura McLaughlin and Duncan Lorimer were among a team of scientists from 10 nations conducting the research, led by Dr. Michael Kramer of the Max Planck Institute for Radio Astronomy in Bonn, Germany.
Seven radio telescopes at locations around the world were used to observe the dynamics of a double pulsar system 2,400 light years from Earth to conduct some of the most rigorous tests ever of Einstein’s 1915 theory of general relativity.
The steerable, 100-meter Green Bank Telescope, with its state-of-the-art receivers, served as the cornerstone of the observational campaign, providing more sensitive timing observations than any other telescope.
“We studied a system of compact stars that is an unrivaled laboratory to test gravity theories in the presence of very strong gravitational fields,” Kramer said in a news release about the research, published last week in Physical Review X, the American Physical Society’s peer-reviewed journal.
The study focused on the only known double pulsar system, discovered in 2003 by an international team of scientists that included Kramer, McLaughlin and Lorimer.
Pulsars are dead, spinning stars consisting of densely packed neutrons that emit lighthouse-like beams of light that sweep past Earth at regular intervals. By tracking minute variations in the timing of those pulses over an extended period of time — like the 16 years involved in this study — scientists can learn more about the pulsars’ movement and how that movement comports with predicted effects of general relativity.
By measuring how long it takes for the neutron stars to complete each orbit, researchers have learned the pair get about seven millimeters closer each day, due to energy lost by stirring up gravitational waves — ripples in space-time that vibrate outward, stripping off energy.
By following the propagation of radio photons from one pulsar and tracking their motion through the strong gravitational field of the other, researchers observed for the first time how light is both delayed due to the strong curvature of space-time around the companion pulsar and deflected by a small, detectable angle of 0.04 degrees.
In all, observations of the double pulsar system allowed the scientists to “test and confirm seven different predictions of Einstein’s theory of relativity,” said Ryan Lynch, a Green Bank Observatory scientist whose research focuses on pulsars.
Kramer said the observations proved to not only agree with behavior predicted in Einstein’s theory of general relativity, but allowed the research team to “see effects that could not be studied before.”
The research was funded by the National Science Foundation. Lorimer and McLaughlin, astrophysicists as well as husband and wife, helped establish the Center for Gravitational Waves and Cosmology at WVU.