Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University has announced its graduates, president’s list and dean’s list students for the spring 2022 semester.

To be named to the president’s list, a student must maintain a 4.0 GPA in the semester.

To be named to the dean’s list, a student must maintain a 3.5 GPA or better in the semester.

Here are students from our area.

Graduates

GILBERT: Daniel Buchanan, Recreation, Parks and Tourism Resources.

KERMIT: Jared Farley, Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering.

MATEWAN: Evon Christian, Legal Studies; Miranda Smith, English, University Teaching.

WILLIAMSON: Kristyn Johnson May, Mechanical Engineering; Tyler Milgrim, Psychology; Danny Stanley, Business Administration, Professional Pharmacy.

President’s List

DELBARTON: Dylan Blackburn, Business.

JUSTICE: Chloe Hatfield, Psychology.

Dean’s List

KERMIT: Jared Farley, Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering.

WILLIAMSON: Tyler Milgrim, Psychology.

Recommended for you