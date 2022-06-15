MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University has announced its graduates, president’s list and dean’s list students for the spring 2022 semester.
To be named to the president’s list, a student must maintain a 4.0 GPA in the semester.
To be named to the dean’s list, a student must maintain a 3.5 GPA or better in the semester.
Here are students from our area.
Graduates
GILBERT: Daniel Buchanan, Recreation, Parks and Tourism Resources.
KERMIT: Jared Farley, Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering.
MATEWAN: Evon Christian, Legal Studies; Miranda Smith, English, University Teaching.
WILLIAMSON: Kristyn Johnson May, Mechanical Engineering; Tyler Milgrim, Psychology; Danny Stanley, Business Administration, Professional Pharmacy.
President’s List
DELBARTON: Dylan Blackburn, Business.
JUSTICE: Chloe Hatfield, Psychology.
Dean’s List
