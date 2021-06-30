Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University has announced its graduates, president’s list and dean’s list students for the spring 2021 semester.

To be named to the president’s list, a student must maintain a 4.0 GPA in the semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must maintain a 3.5 GPA or better in the semester.

Here are students from the area.

GRADUATES

DELBARTON: Nicole Jude, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Aerianna McClanahan, English, Women’s and Gender Studies; Austin Powers, Industrial Engineering; Seth Smith, Immunology and Medical Microbiology.

EDGARTON: Haley Johnson, Child Development and Family Studies, Early Childhood Development, Infant/Toddler Education.

GILBERT: Allie Cline, Biology.

MEADOR: Billy Daniels, Multidisciplinary Studies.

VERNER: Carrie Ellis, Nursing.

PRESIDENT’S LIST

DELBARTON: Aerianna McClanahan, English, Women’s and Gender Studies; Seth Smith, Immunology and Medical Microbiology.

EDGARTON: Haley Johnson, Child Development and Family Studies.

VERNER: Carrie Ellis, Nursing.

DEAN’S LIST

GILBERT: Allie Cline, Biology.

JUSTICE: Chloe Hatfield, Pre-Psychology.

