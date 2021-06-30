MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University has announced its graduates, president’s list and dean’s list students for the spring 2021 semester.
To be named to the president’s list, a student must maintain a 4.0 GPA in the semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must maintain a 3.5 GPA or better in the semester.
Here are students from the area.
GRADUATES
DELBARTON: Nicole Jude, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Aerianna McClanahan, English, Women’s and Gender Studies; Austin Powers, Industrial Engineering; Seth Smith, Immunology and Medical Microbiology.
EDGARTON: Haley Johnson, Child Development and Family Studies, Early Childhood Development, Infant/Toddler Education.
GILBERT: Allie Cline, Biology.
MEADOR: Billy Daniels, Multidisciplinary Studies.
VERNER: Carrie Ellis, Nursing.
PRESIDENT’S LIST
DELBARTON: Aerianna McClanahan, English, Women’s and Gender Studies; Seth Smith, Immunology and Medical Microbiology.
EDGARTON: Haley Johnson, Child Development and Family Studies.
VERNER: Carrie Ellis, Nursing.
DEAN’S LIST
GILBERT: Allie Cline, Biology.
JUSTICE: Chloe Hatfield, Pre-Psychology.