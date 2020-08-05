Essential reporting in volatile times.

MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University has announced its graduates, president’s list and dean’s list students for the spring 2020 semester.

To be named to the president’s list, a student must maintain a 4.0 GPA in the semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must maintain a 3.5 GPA or better in the semester.

Here are the students from Mingo County.

GRADUATES

BAISDEN: Kaitlyn Christian, Exercise Physiology.

DELBARTON: John Vance, Mining Engineering; Ashleigh Woolum, Social Work.

GILBERT: Ashia Cline, Communication Sciences and Disorders.

LENORE: Darlene Griffith, Early Intervention/Early Childhood Special Education.

WILLIAMSON: Misty Brown, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Katherine Ward, Clinical Rehabilitation and Mental Health Counseling; Alexis Weaver, Interior Design, Multidisciplinary Studies/BMdS.

PRESIDENT’S LIST

BAISDEN: Kaitlyn Christian, Exercise Physiology.

DELBARTON: Aerianna McClanahan, English.

EDGARTON: Haley Johnson, Child Development and Family Studies.

DEAN’S LIST

DELBARTON: John Hall, Graphic Design; Seth Smith, Immunology and Medical Microbiology.

DINGESS: Rhianna Baisden, Nursing.

GILBERT: Allie Cline, Biology; Ashia Cline, Communication Sciences and Disorders.