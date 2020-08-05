MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University has announced its graduates, president’s list and dean’s list students for the spring 2020 semester.
To be named to the president’s list, a student must maintain a 4.0 GPA in the semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must maintain a 3.5 GPA or better in the semester.
Here are the students from Mingo County.
GRADUATES
BAISDEN: Kaitlyn Christian, Exercise Physiology.
DELBARTON: John Vance, Mining Engineering; Ashleigh Woolum, Social Work.
GILBERT: Ashia Cline, Communication Sciences and Disorders.
LENORE: Darlene Griffith, Early Intervention/Early Childhood Special Education.
WILLIAMSON: Misty Brown, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Katherine Ward, Clinical Rehabilitation and Mental Health Counseling; Alexis Weaver, Interior Design, Multidisciplinary Studies/BMdS.
PRESIDENT’S LIST
BAISDEN: Kaitlyn Christian, Exercise Physiology.
DELBARTON: Aerianna McClanahan, English.
EDGARTON: Haley Johnson, Child Development and Family Studies.
DEAN’S LIST
DELBARTON: John Hall, Graphic Design; Seth Smith, Immunology and Medical Microbiology.
DINGESS: Rhianna Baisden, Nursing.
GILBERT: Allie Cline, Biology; Ashia Cline, Communication Sciences and Disorders.