MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University has announced its graduates, president’s list and dean’s list students for the fall 2018 semester.
To be named to the president’s list, a student must maintain a 4.0 GPA in the semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must maintain a 3.5 GPA or better in the semester.
Here are the students for Boone County.
Graduate
MATEWAN: Trei Thomas, Nursing — RN.
President’s listDELBARTON: Nicole Jude, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Aerianna McClanahan, English; Seth Smith, Immunology & Medical Microbiology; Ashleigh Woolum, Social Work.
Dean’s list
BAISDEN: Kaitlyn Christian, Exercise Physiology.
DINGESS: Rhianna Baisden, Nursing — RN.
EDGARTON: Haley Johnson, Child Development & Family Studies.
GILBERT: Ashia Cline, Communication Sciences and Disorders.
WILLIAMSON: Alexis Weaver, Multidisciplinary Studies/BMdS.