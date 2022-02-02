MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University has announced its graduates, president’s list and dean’s list students for the fall 2021 semester.
To be named to the president’s list, a student must maintain a 4.0 GPA in the semester.
To be named to the dean’s list, a student must maintain a 3.5 GPA or better in the semester.
Here are students from the area.
Graduates
DELBARTON: Katie Jarrell, Integrated Marketing Communications.
President’s List
DELBARTON: Dylan Blackburn, Business.
JUSTICE: Chloe Hatfield, Psychology.
Dean’s List
WILLIAMSON: Tyler Milgrim, Psychology.