Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University has announced its graduates, president’s list and dean’s list students for the fall 2021 semester.

To be named to the president’s list, a student must maintain a 4.0 GPA in the semester.

To be named to the dean’s list, a student must maintain a 3.5 GPA or better in the semester.

Here are students from the area.

Graduates

DELBARTON: Katie Jarrell, Integrated Marketing Communications.

President’s List

DELBARTON: Dylan Blackburn, Business.

JUSTICE: Chloe Hatfield, Psychology.

Dean’s List

WILLIAMSON: Tyler Milgrim, Psychology.

Recommended for you