MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University has announced its graduates, president’s list and dean’s list students for the fall 2020 semester.
To be named to the president’s list, a student must maintain a 4.0 GPA in the semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must maintain a 3.5 GPA or better in the semester.
Here are the students from Mingo County.
GRADUATES
DELBARTON: John Hall, Graphic Design.
DINGESS: Rhianna Baisden, Nursing.
KERMIT: Sharon Harris, Nursing.
WILLIAMSON: Evan Hayon, Integrated Marketing Communications.
PRESIDENT’S LIST
DELBARTON: Aerianna McClanahan, English, Women’s and Gender Studies.
VERNER: Carrie Ellis, Nursing.
DEAN’S LIST
DELBARTON: John Hall, Graphic Design; Makenzie Harness, Biology; Seth Smith, Immunology and Medical Microbiology.
EDGARTON: Haley Johnson, Child Development and Family Studies.
GILBERT: Allie Cline, Biology.