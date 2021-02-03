Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University has announced its graduates, president’s list and dean’s list students for the fall 2020 semester.

To be named to the president’s list, a student must maintain a 4.0 GPA in the semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must maintain a 3.5 GPA or better in the semester.

Here are the students from Mingo County.

GRADUATES

DELBARTON: John Hall, Graphic Design.

DINGESS: Rhianna Baisden, Nursing.

KERMIT: Sharon Harris, Nursing.

WILLIAMSON: Evan Hayon, Integrated Marketing Communications.

PRESIDENT’S LIST

DELBARTON: Aerianna McClanahan, English, Women’s and Gender Studies.

VERNER: Carrie Ellis, Nursing.

DEAN’S LIST

DELBARTON: John Hall, Graphic Design; Makenzie Harness, Biology; Seth Smith, Immunology and Medical Microbiology.

EDGARTON: Haley Johnson, Child Development and Family Studies.

GILBERT: Allie Cline, Biology.