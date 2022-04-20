INSTITUTE, W.Va. — West Virginia State University’s base tuition and fees will rise 2.5% next academic year, but housing and meal plan charges will remain the same.
For undergraduate students from West Virginia, that base tuition and fee increase will be about $200, bringing their annual cost to $8,110. For in-state graduate students, it’s $210, increasing their yearly charge to $8,430.
For undergraduates from other states, the increase is $340, upping their annual expense to $13,940. And for out-of-state graduate students, the increase is $470, raising their yearly cost to $19,500.
For undergraduate students from West Virginia, the cost has increased 1.7% per year, on average, over the past three years.
These are the base charges for all students. There are additional fees for those seeking certain degrees, such as nursing.
Financial aid, such as scholarships and federal Pell Grants for students from low-income families, can reduce or even erase a student’s actual bill.
The only changes among the additional fees are the elimination of the $80 lab fee charged for certain nursing courses and the addition of a one-time $10 fee for a study tool to help prospective nurses pass HESI exams, Christina Dalton said.
Dalton, the university’s vice president for business and finance, attributed university officials’ requested tuition increase to inflation and needing to fund “initiatives that will impact students in a positive way that we will be implementing next fiscal year.” She said those initiatives include updating information technology infrastructure.
She said the administration proposed keeping housing and meal plan costs flat because West Virginia State already is on the “higher end,” compared to other in-state universities.
“It’s quite surprising our room and board rates were only behind West Virginia University, as far as cost was concerned,” university Board of Governors member Ian Flores said Thursday.
The BOG approved the base tuition and fee increase Thursday in a voice vote with no dissent.