LEWISBURG — Christopher “Dino” Beckett, D.O., can add hall of famer to his list of accomplishments.
The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) alumnus and nine other health care professionals were inducted into West Virginia Executive magazine’s first Health Care Hall of Fame. The 2020 recipients were recognized at an awards program March 3 at the Culture Center in Charleston.
According to the magazine, staff sought nominations for individuals who have had a specific impact on health care in West Virginia, whether that meant starting a business to meet a high-demand need, developing medical devices to improve treatment, acting as a trailblazer in the industry, leading efforts to treat underserved populations or finding ways to address the state’s health issues.
“It’s quite an honor and obviously very humbling to be included in the hall of fame. Just to be considered along with some pretty impressive physicians in the state is an incredible honor,” Beckett said.
Beckett has practiced family medicine in southern West Virginia for about 17 years. After returning to his hometown of Williamson upon completing his residency, he opened a family practice and offered a monthly free clinic for patients who had little or no insurance. This led to the transition of his practice to a federally qualified health center called the Williamson Health and Wellness Center, where he is the chief executive officer and medical director. His work for his community eventually led to a farmer’s market, community garden and mobile produce truck.
While Beckett didn’t always know which specialty of medicine he wanted to practice, he knew he wanted to serve a rural community.
“I kind of always knew that I would end up back in my hometown shortly after I started medical school. I knew I wanted to return to a rural community, and being from a small town it worked out really well. I grew up around some incredible people who helped me along the way — whether it was teachers, coaches or business leaders, there was a lot of influence on my life. To have the privilege to go back and take care of some of the finest people in the world, much less the state of West Virginia, is a very big honor to me,” Beckett said.
Beckett has received many awards including the National Rural Health Association’s Rural Health Practitioner of the Year in 2017 and the WVSOM Alumni Association’s Distinguished Alumni of the Year in 2018. The alumni award recognizes graduates who have demonstrated outstanding personal and professional achievements.
“It’s all about going into communities and working with community leaders to provide quality health care for a well-deserved group of people,” he said. “Anything we can do to shine a light on the work that we do as a clinic and how the residents of Mingo County are benefiting from it makes me happy.”
Beckett and WHWC were in news headlines this past week when they announced on Wednesday that the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of West Virginia had approved their $3.68 million bid to purchase most of the assets of Williamson Memorial Hospital.
WMH had just announced on Monday, March 31, that they planned on closing the 100-plus year old facility sometime on or around April 21.