Nettie Goan of Red Jacket in Mingo County recently received the Trudy Laurenson Advocate With Courage Award from the West Virginia Child Advocacy Network.

 Courtesy of Tracy Carlyle

CHARLESTON — Nettie Goan of Red Jacket in Mingo County received the Trudy Laurenson Advocate With Courage Award from the West Virginia Child Advocacy Network for her commitment to the Child Advocacy Center movement in the state, according to a news release. The award was presented at the One With Courage Awards Reception on Sept. 12 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

The Trudy Laurenson Advocate With Courage Award recognizes an advocate who has gone above and beyond in their work for children. The award is named for the late Trudy Laurenson — a mother of the statewide movement of Child Advocacy Centers in West Virginia.

