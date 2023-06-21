CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Supreme Court has dismissed claims filed by a Mingo County couple that a hospital and funeral home mishandled their stillborn daughter’s remains.
In a 3-2 decision, the high court ruled a lawsuit against Charleston Area Medical Center be dismissed because the plaintiffs in the case did not follow medical malpractice guidelines when filing.
The plaintiffs, Angela Lester and Denny Seth Lester, alleged in the suit that their stillborn daughter’s remains were mishandled by CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital and a Mingo County funeral home in 2018.
“Mr. and Mrs. Lester are very saddened by the court’s 3-2 ruling regarding the terrible acts of Women’s and Children’s Hospital to the remains of their stillborn child,” said H. Truman Chafin, of the Chafin Law Firm in Williamson, West Virginia, who represented the couple.
The hospital was represented by Mark Simonton of Offutt Simmons Simonton in Huntington.
“We believe the opinion speaks for itself and I can report that I and my client are pleased with the outcome,” Simonton said, declining further comment.
According to the lawsuit, the Lesters arrived at Women’s and Children’s Hospital on May 17, 2018, where Angela Lester suffered a stillbirth. The fetus she was carrying died of natural causes.
The hospital took possession of the fetal remains, which were placed in a morgue on the labor and delivery floor. The Lesters retained Mounts Funeral Home, in Gilbert, West Virginia, to carry out the funeral arrangements and final disposition of the remains.
On May 21, 2018, Denny Lester signed an authorization releasing the remains to Mounts. That same day, Mounts employee Nicole Cline, who had taken the day off work, traveled to Charleston in her personal vehicle with her husband, Jeff Cline, to accompany him to a medical appointment, the lawsuit says.
Around 4 p.m., Nicole Cline arrived at the hospital with her husband to collect the fetal remains. A hospital employee escorted Nicole Cline to a small room where the employee placed a small package containing the remains in a basket, according to the suit.
After Nicole Cline signed paperwork acknowledging her receipt of the remains, the hospital employee accompanied Cline to her vehicle with the remains. The employee placed the remains in the back seat of Nicole Cline’s vehicle without the basket.
Nicole Cline asked to keep the basket, the suit says, but the employee refused, saying it was hospital property. Fearful that the remains would shift around or be harmed during transport, Nicole Cline instructed her husband to hold the remains in his lap on the drive to the funeral home.
Months later, on Jan. 29, 2020, Jeff Cline posted a public video on multiple social media outlets describing the process of loading the fetal remains into the personal vehicle, as well as transporting and embalming the remains, the suit says. The video wrongfully suggested that Angela Lester voluntarily terminated her pregnancy. The Lesters viewed the video and became aware of how the remains had been handled and transported.
In July 2021, the Lesters filed a complaint in Mingo County Circuit Court, naming Mounts and Nicole Cline as defendants. They filed an amended complaint in November 2021 adding CAMC as a defendant.
The amended complaint alleged four separate counts of negligence against CAMC — general negligence, negligent infliction of emotional distress, negligent mishandling of a corpse, and negligent supervision. The Lesters claimed CAMC negligently placed the fetal remains in the back of a personal vehicle filled with groceries and that they suffered “serious emotional distress due to the careless actions of (CAMC) in negligently delivering, transporting, and mishandling” the remains.
The Lesters also contended that the hospital negligently allowed the fetal remains to be placed in a personal vehicle “without proper equipment” and by “allowing unauthorized persons to be involved with the transportation and handling” of the remains. Finally, the Lesters asserted that CAMC negligently supervised its employee, who placed the fetal remains in the back seat of Nicole Cline’s personal vehicle.
CAMC filed a motion to dismiss the Lesters’ claims, arguing that the circuit court lacked subject matter jurisdiction because of the Lesters’ failure to comply with the West Virginia Medical Professional Liability Act’s pre-suit notice requirements.
The circuit court denied CAMC’s motion. The hospital then filed a petition for a writ of prohibition with the Supreme Court, which concluded the circuit court erred by denying CAMC’s motion to dismiss. The Lesters’ failure to comply with the MPLA’s pre-suit notice requirements deprived the circuit court of subject matter jurisdiction to proceed, according to the majority opinion.
In its ruling, the court rejected the Lesters’ argument that the MPLA’s pre-suit notice requirements violated their constitutional rights to access the courts and due process. The court noted that the MPLA’s pre-suit notice requirements serve a legitimate state interest in reducing the number of frivolous medical malpractice claims and promoting settlement of meritorious claims.
Among other arguments rejected by the court was the Lesters’ claim that the MPLA’s pre-suit notice requirements did not apply because their daughter was a stillborn fetus and not a “patient,” as defined by the MPLA. The court held that the MPLA’s definition of “patient” includes a stillborn fetus, and that the handling of the fetal remains was a service provided during Angela Lester’s medical care.
Justices Bill Wooton and John Hutchison each filed dissenting opinions.
Wooton argued the MPLA should not be applied to cases that do not involve medical professional liability. Specifically, he disagreed with the majority’s decision to apply the MPLA to the negligent mishandling of a corpse, which he believed was not covered by the act.
In his dissent, Wooton pointed out that the MPLA was designed to provide special protections to health care providers against medical malpractice claims. He argued that extending the MPLA to cover non-medical negligence suits would undermine the act’s essential purpose.
Wooton also noted that the MPLA’s definition of “patient” did not include postmortem remains, which further supported his argument that the act should not be applied to cases involving the negligent handling of a corpse.
Hutchison wrote that the majority’s interpretation of the MPLA was incorrect and that the majority had unfairly contorted the statutory language to bring the plaintiffs’ claims within the purview of the MPLA, simply because a health care facility was a named defendant.
Hutchison pointed out that the alleged tortious acts were not committed by CAMC in the context of the rendering of health care and, therefore, the provisions of the MPLA should not apply. He also wrote that the alleged misconduct of CAMC had nothing to do with the provision of health care.