Urging stream gauge support

Outgoing Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, spent two of his final legislative meetings before his term ends urging support for West Virginia’s funding issue beleaguered network of stream gauges.

CHARLESTON — Dawn Newell’s list of who relies on the stream gauge network in flood-prone West Virginia was long. Emergency responders, water managers, environmental and transportation agencies, universities, utilities, recreational enthusiasts and consulting firms all made the list.

The list of stream gauge uses that Newell ran by a panel of state lawmakers during an interim session of the West Virginia Legislature on Tuesday was long, too: providing flood warnings, monitoring environmental conditions to protect aquatic habitats, assessing water quality, regulating pollutant discharges, determining if streams are safe for recreation, designing reservoirs, roads, bridges and wastewater facilities.

