Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Tax cut passes Senate

The West Virginia Senate voted 33-0 Saturday to approve an amended version of House Bill 2526, which cuts the state’s personal income tax.

 WILL PRICE | West Virginia Legislative Photography

The West Virginia Senate suspended constitutional rules Saturday to approve a personal income tax cut bill that had been advanced out of committee only hours earlier.

Lawmakers passed an amended version of House Bill 2526 with a vote of 33-0. There was no discussion, save for an explanation of the bill.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter

@RadkinsWV.

Recommended for you

Featured Local Savings