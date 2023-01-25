A West Virginia legislative committee plans to consider a bill next week that would direct state officials to designate suitable sites for natural gas electric generation projects.
The Senate Economic Development Committee had a bill on its agenda Wednesday that would direct the Department of Economic Development to identify and designate sites for natural gas electric generation projects.
The stated objective of the bill, Senate Bill 188, is to “encourage development, transportation and use of electricity generated using West Virginia natural gas.”
Economic Development Committee Chairman Chandler Swope, R-Mercer, said the committee wasn’t prepared to consider SB 188 at its Wednesday afternoon meeting as scheduled ,but would do so after a stakeholders’ meeting on the bill slated for Monday.
The bill is a carryover from last year’s regular legislative session, when the nearly identical House Bill 4622 stalled in that chamber’s Energy and Manufacturing Committee.
West Virginia Manufacturers Association president Rebecca McPhail lobbied for legislation similar to HB 4622 at last month’s state Public Energy Authority meeting.
McPhail criticized West Virginia’s disparity between gas production and electricity generation in her presentation before the Public Energy Authority, and argued that increasing natural gas power generation would lower greenhouse gas emissions and provide greater reliability than intermittent renewable energy sources.
West Virginia is the nation’s fourth-largest producer of marketed natural gas, but natural gas fueled just 4% of the state’s net electricity generation in 2021 — far below the national clip of 38%, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Sean O’Leary, senior researcher for the Ohio River Valley Institute, a pro-clean energy think tank based in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, criticized the intent of HB 4622 prior to the release of SB 188, contending that utility-scale power generation isn’t an effective foundation for economic development or job creation.
“[Fossil fuel power generation] is struggling to remain competitive with renewable energy and is subject to boom and bust cycles because the price of its feedstock is susceptible to the whims of volatile global commodity markets,” O’Leary noted in an email last month.
A 2021 Ohio River Valley Institute report found that a rise in natural gas production from 2008 to 2019 did little to lift up the economies in 22 gas drilling-heavy counties in West Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
In 2021, the International Energy Agency said there was no investment in new fossil fuel supply projects in its proposed pathway to net-zero emissions by 2050.
But West Virginia Climate Alliance co-founder Perry Bryant supported combined-cycle gas-fired power generation with carbon capture and storage in an op-ed published by the Gazette-Mail earlier this month. Combined-cycle natural gas plants use turbine exhaust heat to generate electric power.
West Virginia persists in relying on coal far more than any other state in the nation for electricity generation. Coal comprised 91% of the state’s electricity generation in 2021 — 16 percentage points more than the next-highest coal percentage, Missouri.
SB 188 is led in sponsorship by Senate Judiciary Chair Charles Trump, R-Morgan. Trump is joined in bipartisan sponsorship by Minority Leader Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell; Sen. Ben Queen, R-Harrison; Minority Whip Robert Plymale, D-Wayne; and Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Chairman Bill Hamilton, R-Upshur.
Competitive Power Resources confirmed last month it would locate a previously announced $3 billion natural gas-fired power plant using carbon capture technology in Doddridge County.
Carbon capture, use and sequestration is an umbrella term for technology that removes carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and uses it to create products or store it permanently underground.
Such technology retrofits commercial power plants to mitigate coal and gas asset emissions. It’s unproven at commercial scale and has been dismissed by many renewable energy advocates as an unnecessarily risky investment.