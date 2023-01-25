Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Against legislative rule-making review
Buy Now

West Virginia Public Service Commission Chairman Charlotte Lane couldn’t get a Senate committee to reject a bill she opposed that would subject her agency’s legislative rules and regulations to legislative rule-making review.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail file photo

A West Virginia Senate committee approved a bill over the head of the state Public Service Commission’s objections Thursday that would subject rules and regulations promulgated by the PSC to legislative review.

The Senate Government Organization Committee advanced Senate Bill 245 to the full Senate despite objections from PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane that the measure would unnecessarily slow down her agency’s administrative process.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

Recommended for you