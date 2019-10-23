CHARLESTON — The Education Alliance has launched a new website at WVGraduate.com that gives students, parents, employers and citizens an inventory of the skills and characteristics valued by employers and the community at large. It also will provide a forum for business and community leaders to join partnerships that help develop WV Ready students.
“WV Ready Graduate gives West Virginia employers an opportunity to support high school students and help them develop the skills and traits they need to succeed after graduation,” Toyota Motor Manufacturing WV President Srini Matam said. “We see this as a groundbreaking program that will benefit thousands of our young people.”
Amelia Courts, president and chief executive officer of The Education Alliance, said WV Ready Graduate is a collaboration of The Education Alliance and Leadership West Virginia, an innovative program that grows, engages and mobilizes leaders. Business and community leaders will spend the next few months promoting WV Ready Graduate to make more West Virginians aware of the program, how it works and its objectives, Courts said.
Courts said the program promotes the importance of math and science; financial literacy; career readiness; personal self-confidence and wellness; strong work ethic; inclusiveness and open-mindedness; innovative problem-solving; planning, organization and self-direction; and appropriate technical skills based on an individual’s chosen career path.