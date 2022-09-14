Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Mingo County natives Lonesome Pine Fiddlers will be inducted into the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame.

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Music Hall of Fame recently announced its ninth class of inductees, which includes Mingo County natives Lonesome Pine Fiddlers.

With members hailing from Mingo and Mercer counties, the Lonesome Pine Fiddlers represent a significant chapter in West Virginia’s musical history, according to the hall of fame.

