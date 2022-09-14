CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Music Hall of Fame recently announced its ninth class of inductees, which includes Mingo County natives Lonesome Pine Fiddlers.
With members hailing from Mingo and Mercer counties, the Lonesome Pine Fiddlers represent a significant chapter in West Virginia’s musical history, according to the hall of fame.
Founding members Ezra, Ray and Charlie Cline, and later members Melvin and Ray Goins formed a group that was one of the first to play what is now called bluegrass music. The group formed in 1938 and continued in various forms until 1966.
“The West Virginia Music Hall of Fame’s class of 2023 continues our mission to recognize outstanding artists who were born or raised in the Mountain State,” said Michael Lipton, director of the WV Music Hall of Fame. “Our ninth class honors five unique and diverse West Virginia artists who have made lasting contributions to the music of their home state and American music.”
The list of inductees for 2023:
Buddy Griffin: Revered bluegrass, traditional and country music artist
Fuzzy Haskins and Calvin Simon: Founding members of the legendary funk band Parliament-Funkadelic
Barbara Nissman: World renowned classical pianist
Lonesome Pine Fiddlers: Seminal bluegrass pioneers
Winston Walls: One of the country’s greatest Hammond B-3 players
“Like most West Virginians, these inductees come from humble beginnings and succeeded on their own terms, thanks to their passion and determination,” Lipton said. “We want to send a message to all young West Virginians that no matter where you live and no matter what your circumstances are, if you have passion and determination you can succeed!“
The induction ceremony will take place in May 2023 at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston. The event will also be broadcast statewide by West Virginia Public Broadcasting.