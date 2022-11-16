Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

MATEWAN, W.Va. — The West Virginia Mine Wars Museum will close out its eighth season Saturday, Nov. 19.

The final days for the 2022 season will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, Nov. 16-19. Suggested admission is $5 to $10 per person. The museum will still schedule special tours and group tours on its website.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

