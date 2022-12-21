CHARLESTON — While the future of emergency medical service across West Virginia is trending positively, the state EMS director said there’s more work to be done.
The testimony was made Dec. 6 to the Joint Committee on Volunteer Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services. A subcommittee of the committee had met to re-evaluate a bill that failed in the 2021 session to increase money first responders to receive from the state’s Fire Protection Fund. That came after a bill asking for such failed to pass the 2022 West Virginia legislative session.
Before the full committee meeting, a subcommittee met to take a second look at SB 420, a failed bill from 2022 that attempted to increase surcharges on fire and casualty insurance policies by 0.45% to 1%, with the funds being split among fire departments across the state. The subcommittee added a clause to add EMS as a beneficiary of the 0.45% increase.
Jody Ratliff, director of the West Virginia Office of Emergency Medical Services, said after nine months of being in his position, he believes the state coordination of EMS services is on the right track.
“Quick example, I just took a complaint the other day,” he said. “The complaint was that OEMS is moving too fast.”
Ratliff said the office is developing a 10-year plan, which should come out through legislation early 2023.
In discussing the process the office has already made, Ratliff said it now takes just hours to have a certification approved, compared to a month’s wait in the past. Ratliff said the Office of Emergency Medical Services had added a payment option to its online certification website to streamline the process, as well as streamlining the process to certifying vehicles.
A command center was also added to better process data, which in turn can drive future education, protocols, supervision for EMS departments across the state. The Office of Emergency Medical Services is also looking at updating its education policies, Ratliff said.
The office also invested in an internet-based testing system, compared to outdated Scantron testing it had been using, Ratliff said.
“Now they don’t have to come to the office and they can do it online,” he said. “They can take the test and they’ll know as soon as I hit the submit button if they passed and we’ll know that they passed, so they don’t have to travel all over the state, saving them gas money and time.”
Statewide communication meetings with people involved any way with emergency medical services are also being held regularly, he said.
With hospital emergency room wait times a hindrance for both patients and EMS employees, the state has worked with the hospital association on reducing wait times through offering more options for patients who are not having serious medical emergencies.
The discussions have led to the normalization of “treat-in-place” policies, which allow EMS employees an option to treat non-emergency patients at home via telehealth rather than take them to emergency rooms.
“It’s going to change the way we do EMS in the state. It’s impressive,” he said. “In reducing ER wait times, we just pulled the data for November. We’re looking at an average of about 18 to 20 minutes ER wait times across the state, down from about 75 minutes.”
Ratliff told legislators the importance of keeping up with the current EMS fleet, as new box ambulance orders are averaging about 14 months to fulfill. A van ambulance can take two years, he said.
Ratliff said EMS billing is down 9%, but the cost of fuel is up 12% and the cost of medical supplies has increased by 64%, all of which put a burden on stations across the state.
After working in EMS for nearly 23 years, Ratliff said there needs to be improvement for mental health across the state. Ratliff said he worked 80 hours a week for decades, but that level of dedication is not sustainable and does not provide a healthy life.
Ratliff said the Office of Emergency Medical Services is doing employees an injustice until they can be helped with mental health, which could help with retention rates.
“Any paramedic or EMT out there who says they’re not bothered about what we’ve seen or what we do, they’re not being honest with themselves,” he said. “I think mental health is one of the big things to help with retention.”
In December 2021, Gov. Jim Justice invested $10 million into the EMS WV: Answer the Call initiative, which has a goal to expand and strengthen the EMS workforce across the state through building the education infrastructure, providing equipment and providing thousands of medic bags to working EMS employees.
At Mountwest Community & Technical College in Huntington on Tuesday, local EMS employees were given the bags, which are large, sturdy packs containing essential equipment and supplies needed in the field.
While the initiative brought positive results, Ratliff was cautious to say it was the solution to all the industry problems and worries what will happen when the funding dries up.
While West Virginia certification pass rates have been significantly below the national average, the rates are now “a little bit” below average, thanks to the investment.
Ratliff said he hopes to find more funding for equipment, which would give relief to local services to increase employee pay and benefits, which remain below national averages.
“Education, that’s bringing them into EMS,” he said. “Now we have to retain them.”
As some EMS and volunteer fire departments across the state struggle to stay open, a subcommittee — consisting of Sen. Ron Stollings, D-Boone; Delegate Rolland Jennings, R-Preston, and Delegate Joe Statler, R-Monongalia — met before last Tuesday’s meeting to re-evaluate SB 420 to submit in next year’s session.
The subcommittee made minor technical changes to the bill, but also re-inserted including the rate to 1%, a 0.45% increase. Jennings said getting the full 1% has been a goal of his since he took office about six years ago, but Monday he recommended the 0.45% increase be split among the volunteer fire department and emergency medical services.
“Fire has moved more into rescue out on our roads ... but also you need the ambulance there, too,” he said. “Our ambulances are dying in the state, along with our fire departments.”
During the last legislative session, the bill said the increase would add $10 million to the fund, giving part-paid and volunteer fire departments up to a $27,000 increase.
The full committee approved the changes, agreeing to move forward with the bill.