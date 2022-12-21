Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — While the future of emergency medical service across West Virginia is trending positively, the state EMS director said there’s more work to be done.

The testimony was made Dec. 6 to the Joint Committee on Volunteer Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services. A subcommittee of the committee had met to re-evaluate a bill that failed in the 2021 session to increase money first responders to receive from the state’s Fire Protection Fund. That came after a bill asking for such failed to pass the 2022 West Virginia legislative session.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University.

