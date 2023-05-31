Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

West Virginia’s legal team has heard just about all it wants to hear about extended car warranties.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey on Tuesday joined attorneys general from 47 states and Washington, D.C., in a lawsuit against what it alleges to be a company responsible for a bevy of fraudulent robocalls.

Josh Ewers is a reporter and can be reached at 304-348-1723 or email joshewers@hdmediallc.com.

Recommended for you

Featured Local Savings