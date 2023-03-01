A bill touted to protect religious freedom sparked concern for many during a public hearing Friday at the State Capitol.
The House Judiciary Committee hosted the hearing on House Bill 3042. The bill was advanced out of that committee earlier this week.
According to the bill, no state action may burden a person’s exercise of freedom of religion, unless doing so is essential and is the least restrictive means of furthering a compelling government interest. A person whose freedom of religion has been burdened may use that violation as claim or defense in any judicial or administrative proceeding, including against the state or its political subdivisions, according to the bill.
Committee discussion of the bill earlier this week included concern from Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, and others that it could cause significant harm to individual rights and have a negative effect on anti-discrimination laws enacted by the state’s municipalities.
During Friday’s hearing, supporters of the bill, including Pastor Dan Stephens, said it will increase individual rights and provide recourse for those whose religious freedom is infringed upon by the government.
“We, the people of faith of this great state, want the same benefits of equal protections, just like those who oppose this bill. We want to live out our firmly held religious beliefs and convictions about marriage, the family, human sexuality, and value of human life from conception to the grave, without fear,” Stephens said. “This bill is designed not as a tool of discrimination used by the people of faith but to protect the people of faith against discrimination from those who are opposed to our beliefs in our lifestyle.”
Others said the bill hurts the reputation of the state. Jessica Eplin expressed anger at the Legislature over the tone of HB 3042 and many other bills under consideration. She said lawmakers are pushing people out of West Virginia and telling those who stay “that it’s about to get a lot worse for you if you disagree with them.”
“They have called rape victims pathetic, voted against parental rights, voted against being able to make health care decisions. They have allowed preachers to come in here and say that we all deserve to burn in Hell,” Eplin said. “Most won’t return a phone call or email. The sponsors of these bills, most of the time, don’t even show up to these hearings or reach out to professionals.”
Eplin said the bill would allow religion to be used as an excuse to discriminate against people.
“They want a gun in every school but not a tutoring program. Exercising your religion does not mean discriminating or condemning people because they do not have the same beliefs as you,” Eplin said. “I’ve had enough. As an atheist, as a mother of a trans child, as a mother in general, as a woman, I’m done.”
Gina Milum of Wayne County said the allies of West Virginia’s minorities are paying close attention to the bills moving through the Legislature and will vote appropriately later.
“There are more people like me than you guys realize. We are allies. We have gay and trans friends and family that we love. We’re watching the hateful legislation that’s coming out of this chamber and the one across the hall,” Milum said. “This is what you all need to understand: You think it might be trendy right now to hop on this red wave. But it’s not going to last forever.”
Dottie Sayer said she appreciated the work of Delegate Danielle Walker, D-Monongalia, but had harsh words for the other lawmakers in the Legislature, whom she said are “more willing to create turmoil than to actually stop and fix something.”
“I have no delusions of swaying a bunch of pseudo-moralistic heretics,” she said “This bill is a mockery of what my kind already knows. Whether you pass it or not, the damage is done.”
Rusty Williams said the proposed law could give legal recourse to protect the use of cannabis as part of religious practice.
“After years of nonstop mean-spirited attacks on cannabis consumers, environmentalists, abortion and reproductive rights advocates and the LGBTQ community, should this legislation pass, we’ll finally have a way to fight back,” Williams said. “Whether you pray to Jesus, Mohammed, Buddha, the Flying Spaghetti Monster, Foghorn Leghorn, Iron Mike or Satan himself, the West Virginia First Church of Cannabis welcomes you with open arms and blunts rolled so beautifully you’ll swear they were created by divine hands.”
Williams said his faith includes other important tenets that could be protected by the proposed law.
“We believe that bodily autonomy is the most basic of all human rights and access to abortion and gender-affirming health care services are fundamental tenets of our faith. We believe that the spirit of the Creator is in and of everything, and that the ritualistic use of cannabis brings us closer to the force that binds us all,” Williams said. “I’d like to extend another heartfelt thank you to the sponsor and everyone supporting this piece of justice-restoring, woke legislation. And I look forward to adding your names to the list of founders of the West Virginia First Church of Cannabis.”
Speaking in support of the proposed bill, Timothy Holtsclaw said it will help prevent the kind of government overreach that forced churches in some states to close when other businesses and organizations were permitted to stay open. He said 23 states have similar laws.
“We saw this overreaching during COVID, with churches around our nation being fined thousands, if not tens of thousands, of dollars for just meeting for service, while other entities and businesses were open for business,” Holtsclaw said.