Williamson, WV (25661)

Today

Showers early, then partly cloudy for the afternoon. Near record high temperatures. High 78F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 64F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.