Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

With 15 minutes left in West Virginia’s 2023 legislative session, the House of Delegates sent a bill to the governor that would reboot an economic development office to coordinate federal grant expenses, expand coal assets and come up with an educational program to support the state’s coal industry.

The House squeezed in signing off on Senate revisions to House Bill 3303 in an 84-10 vote.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

Recommended for you

Featured Local Savings